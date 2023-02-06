Mutahi Ngunyi spells doom for Ruto’s government

Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has warned President William Ruto of dire consequences if he won’t fulfill what he promised during the campaign trail.

In a statement via Twitter on Monday, February 6, Ngunyi advised President Ruto to go slow on the Kenyatta family arguing that the former first family are not his enemy.

“Dear Ruto: Sell hope to the Nation. Weaponizing tax is a double-edged sword. It will slay Mama Ngina today, then Mama Mboga tomorrow. The Kenyattas are not your enemy. The people will become your enemy. And the groundswell has started. Take it or leave it,” Ngunyi stated.

His sentiments come a day after Azimio leader Raila Odinga told President William Ruto to stop targeting former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta over tax obligations.

Raila said Ruto should respect Mama Ngina for her contribution during the struggle for independence.

“You do not know where Kenya is from. She was arrested and locked up in Kamiti during the struggle for independence. She is in her 80s, why are you insulting her yet she is the age of your grandmother?” Raila posed.

Speaking on Sunday during an Azimio rally in Kibra, Nairobi, the Opposition leader said Mama Ngina responded to Kenya Kwanza leaders on Saturday because she could not take the “insults” anymore.

“Every day, he talks about taxation, claiming there are people who are not paying what is due to the government,” Raila said.

The Azimio leader added that the Kenya Revenue Authority is the body mandated by law to collect taxes and not Ruto or his deputy Rigathi Gachagua.