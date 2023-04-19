Connect with us

Politics

Mutahi Ngunyi stirs controversy with explosive advice to Raila on election battle

By

Published

Mutahi Ngunyi
File image of Mutahi Ngunyi

Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has advised Opposition leader Raila Odinga to shift his focus from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to the Supreme Court.

Ngunyi stated that there are numerous unanswered questions regarding the Supreme Court’s ruling on the August polls.

“Dear Raila you are fighting the wrong battle with IEBC. The enemy of Kenya is the Supreme Court. We have many unanswered questions regarding their ruling in 2022. The six unelected judges made Ruto President. Fact. The courts are rotten to the core and rotten from the core,” he said.

Raila has repeatedly criticized IEBC over the August poll results and called for reforms to enhance the democratic process. The Supreme Court nullified the 2022 August polls after a 14-day process in which lawyers representing Raila, the IEBC, and President-elect William Ruto battled. The judges, consisting of seven bench members, cited a lack of evidence regarding discrepancies raised by Raila.

Raila has called for dialogue between his Azimio party and Ruto. The former Prime Minister accepted Ruto’s call to call off demonstrations and engage in a bi-partisan approach. However, Raila has signaled a return to the bi-weekly demonstrations amid plans for a parliamentary-led bi-partisan talk between Azimio and Kenya Kwanza. He stated that the coalition will resume anti-government protests after the holy Month of Ramadhan.

