Mutahi Ngunyi’s Advice To President Ruto Over Arresting Raila

Mutahi Ngunyi

Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has warned President William Ruto against arresting Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga. 

In a tweet on Thursday March 30, Ngunyi said that the move will not work but challenged the Head of State to give it a try. 

“Dear Ruto, what happens after #MaandamanoThursdays and then Mondays? Will you do something or kill someone? Arresting Raila will not Work. But it is worth trying. You need to test the limits of our Democracy. It is just an experiment. Or is It?” Ngunyi posed. 

His remarks come days after Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua claimed that there is a plan to arrest the former Prime Minister. 

Speaking on Monday, March 27 in Kibra, Nairobi, Karua asked Raila supporters to come out in solidarity should he be arrested.

“Hawa walagai wako na mpango ya kushika Baba, wakimguza watakua waameguza Kenya. Mimi nawaomba wakikaribia Baba tutatoka sisi Kenya yote hatutakubali na tusilegeze lazima bei ya unga irudi chini,” Karua claimed.

File image of President William Ruto

President Ruto has labeled the anti-government protests as impunity, noting that they are not about the cost of living but about the August 9, elections.

“Unfortunately, six months after the election, my competitors decided to pick up and challenge the election, not in a court of law, not in any known jurisdiction, but to challenge my election in the streets with demonstrations,” said Ruto during an interview with DW. 

He acknowledged that, despite there being a commodity price crisis in products such as fertilizer, fuel, and grain, his government is attempting to address it by importing grain from around the world.

