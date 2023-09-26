Mutahi Ngunyi’s Advice To Ruto After Returning From US Trip

Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has advised President William Ruto to listen to the plight of Kenyans.

In a statement via his X account, Ngunyi said Kenyans are becoming hostile to the Ruto administration.

He noted that the development projects being launched by President Ruto will not help him.

Ngunyi further observed that President Ruto is popular abroad, but things don’t look good for him in the country.

“Dear Ruto: Take time to listen to Kenyans. The ground is hostile. And dishing out development at Uhuru Park will not help you. You are talking to yourself. Period. You are popular abroad with Muzungus. But at home, we are hostile. Take time to listen. Truth report,” Ngunyi stated.

His advice came shortly after President Ruto jetted back into the country from a 10-day trip to the United States, where he attended the United Nations General Assembly and visited Silicon Valley.

Ruto on Monday flagged off community health promoters kits at the Uhuru Park grounds in Nairobi.

Speaking during the event, Ruto said the new focus was key to promotion of preventive and promotive healthcare in the country.

He said for decades, success in relieving citizens of the huge burden of human suffering and financial distress caused by illness has been elusive.

“The main reason for this is that our health system devoted itself exclusively to the provision of curative services and primary healthcare, and gave minimal attention to preventive and promotive health interventions that begin at home often before the onset of serious illness,” said President Ruto.

The Head of State noted that the community health promoters will be facilitated to provide a defined package of preventive and promotive health services at the household level.

“Each promoter is mandated to serve 100 homes, and will be provided with basic equipment for household health screening,” he said.

President Ruto said 100,000 community health promoters kits will be provided by the national government through the Ministry of Health, together with smart phones to make them reachable.

He said ‘this will enable them’ to transmit and receive necessary information, instruction and advice.

Also Read: Mutahi Ngunyi Dumps Uhuru, Joins Kenya Kwanza