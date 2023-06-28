Connect with us

Muthama Lectures Raila Over Boycotting Taxes

Parliamentary Service Commissioner Johnson Muthama has slammed Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga for calling on Kenyans to boycott paying taxes. 

In a statement on Wednesday June 28, Muthama said that paying taxes is a patriotic duty and cautioned that boycotting it would hamper efficient service delivery.

“I would wish to remind the Azimio leadership that remittance of taxes is a patriotic duty and thus asking Kenyans to act otherwise is not only retrogressive but the same will also hinder effective service delivery,” said Muthama. 

The former Machakos Senator asked Kenyans to allow President Ruto to revive the economy since the Finance Bill 2023 has been assented. 

“With President William Ruto having assented the Finance Bill, let’s now give the government time to turn around the economy and this can only happen if all Kenyans play their role in building our country. Maandamano are regressive and detrimental to the future of our country,” he stated. 

Muthama also asked the government to seal loopholes which may lead to theft and wastage of public resources. 

The former UDA National Chairman further urged leaders to be thoughtful and engage in bipartisan talks for the sake of Kenyans.

“I plead with all leaders to soften their hard stand and embark on bipartisan dialogue for the sake of our country because we do not have a spare country. Let leaders put Kenyans’ interests above their own,” Muthama added. 

Raila on Tuesday asked Kenyans to disobey the Kenya Kwanza regime after President Ruto assented the Finance Bill 2023. 

“Ruto and all those who think like him are going to learn the painful way, never to mess with the people’s food, fuel and freedom,” Raila said.

Also Read: Muthama Resigns From UDA Chairmanship Days After Landing Powerful Government Job

