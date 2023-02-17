Muthama Resigns From UDA Chairmanship Days After Landing Powerful Gov’t Job

Former Machakos senator, Johnson Muthama has resigned from his role as the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party chairman.

His resignation comes ahead of his vetting as non-MP member of the Parliamentary Service Commission.

Muthama revealed on Friday that he resigned to pave the way for his vetting by parliamentarians for the new position.

“I have handed over my resignation to the party headquarters. What I’m doing right now is handing over to the party secretariat,” Muthama explained.

The law bars non-MP members of PSC from being engaged in political matters.

“A full-time State officer shall not participate in any other gainful employment. Any appointed State officer shall not hold office in a political party,” reads Article 77 (1, 2) of the Constitution.

The Public Service Commission (PSC) recommended Muthama for the position of commissioner on December 30, 2022 following an interview process with eight other candidates.

If approved, Muthama will join the commission as a non-parliamentarian who represents the general public for five years, joining the other seven members who were sworn in by the senate in November 2022.

He will replace Samuel Chepkonga, who resigned the commission to run for the Ainabkoi parliamentary seat.

Other members of PSC include; National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, nominated Senator Korir, Mishi Mboko (Likoni), Faith Gitau (Nyandarua), Okongo Omogeni (Nyamira), John Kinyua (Laikipia), Mohamed Ali (Nyali) and Patrick Makau (Mavoko) and Rachel Ameso.

The commission’s key roles include; ensuring the smooth running of both Houses of Parliament, the Senate, and the National Assembly.

