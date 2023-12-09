Muthaura’s Advice to President Ruto

Former Head of Public Service Ambassador Francis Muthaura has called on President William Ruto to reward champions of anti-corruption in the country.

Speaking during the International Anti-Corruption Day in Murang’a county, Muthaura said the move will encourage integrity in the country.

He also urged the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Public Service Commission (PSC) and other state agencies to implement the rewarding of anti-corruption champions.

“Kenya has done a lot in punishing crime but does little to reward champions of anti-corruption. In addition to creating a very hostile environment for the corrupt, the EACC, Public Service Commission and other relevant government agencies should design and implement mechanisms for rewarding anti-corruption champions,” said Muthaura.

“This will encourage a culture of integrity and patriotism which are critical values in the fight against corruption.”

The former Head of Public Service noted that the National Assembly should play its role in reviewing and strengthening all weak laws and regulations that hinder EACC from performing its roles effectively.

Muthaura also recommended professional organizations to incorporate integrity standards and strong corruption prevention measures into their structures in order to combat the vice.

“As part of their oversight role in governance, media organizations and practitioners should always expose and stigmatize corrupt conduct. They should also integrate integrity in their programming and shape narratives that advance the fight against corruption,” he added.

Muthaura further observed that the country’s educational system should instill integrity principles in children.

“Parents should continuously be reminded of their big responsibility to develop a culture of honesty and dislike for corruption and cheating among their children,” he continued.

