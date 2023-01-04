Mwangi Wa Iria Announces 2027 Presidential Bid, Warns Kenyans Against Associating Him With Azimio

Former Muranga Governor Mwangi Wa Iria has announced his candidature in the 2027 general elections.

Speaking on Wednesday January 4, Wa Iria insisted that he has not given up on his presidential dream.

The former Governor claimed that he was deliberately knocked out of the August 9 elections over lack on enough signatures.

He however stated that in 2027 he will have 15 million signatures from Kenyans all over the country.

“In the August poll, the IEBC rejected my papers on claims that I had less than 2,000 supporters which was a lie,” he said.

“In 2027 I will have over 15 million signatures of people who will be supporting my bid,” he added.

Wa Iria dissociated himself from the Raila-led Azimio la Umoja Alliance, stating that he will run under the Usawa Kwa Wote party.

“I was never a member of Azimio because I have my own party which I will use to drive my political agenda,” Wa Iria said.

“There are some leaders pinning me down to the coalition in order to taint my name in the public.Mtu mwingine atasema mimi ni wa Azimio ataona kivumbi kutoka kwangu,” he added.

The former County boss however stated that he will not fight the Kenya Kwanza government adding that he will support him for the term he will be in office.

“Ruto is my friend and I will support his government during his tenure,” he said.

Mwangi Wa Iria is the second politician to announce his presidential candidature in 2027 after former Defense Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa.

The former CS on December 25, 2022 stated that he will vie for the top seat come 2027.

“It is official that I will be challenging my brother the President of Kenya Dr. William Ruto in the 2027 presidential elections ,” Wamalwa said.

