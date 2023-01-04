Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Mwangi Wa Iria Announces 2027 Presidential Bid, Warns Kenyans Against Associating Him With Azimio

By

Published

b336895e2ad8aceb

Former Muranga Governor Mwangi Wa Iria has announced his candidature in the 2027 general elections. 

Speaking on Wednesday January 4, Wa Iria insisted that he has not given up on his presidential dream.

The former Governor claimed that he was deliberately knocked out of the August 9 elections over lack on enough signatures. 

He however stated that in 2027 he will have 15 million signatures from Kenyans all over the country.

“In the August poll, the IEBC rejected my papers on claims that I had less than 2,000 supporters which was a lie,” he said.

“In 2027 I will have over 15 million signatures of people who will be supporting my bid,” he added.

Wa Iria dissociated himself from the Raila-led Azimio la Umoja Alliance, stating that he will run under the Usawa Kwa Wote party.

“I was never a member of Azimio because I have my own party which I will use to drive my political agenda,” Wa Iria said.

“There are some leaders pinning me down to the coalition in order to taint my name in the public.Mtu mwingine atasema mimi ni wa Azimio ataona kivumbi kutoka kwangu,” he added.

The former County boss however stated that he will not fight the Kenya Kwanza government adding that he will support him for the term he will be in office.

“Ruto is my friend and I will support his government during his tenure,” he said.

Mwangi Wa Iria is the second politician to announce his presidential candidature in 2027 after former Defense Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa. 

The former CS on December 25, 2022 stated that he will vie for the top seat come 2027.

“It is official that I will be challenging my brother the President of Kenya Dr. William Ruto in the 2027 presidential elections ,” Wamalwa said.

Also Read: Eugene Wamalwa To Challenge Ruto in the 2027 General Elections

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019