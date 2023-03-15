Connect with us

My Life is in Danger – Nyali MP Mohamed Ali

Nyali Member of Parliament Mohamed Ali now claims that his life is in danger. 

The UDA MP in a tweet on Tuesday March 14 alleged that his office had been attacked by unknown assailants for the fifth time.

The journalist-turned-politician noted that he will not be intimidated in any way because he was elected to serve the people. 

Ali posted a series of pictures showing what appeared to be a bullet hole in one of the windows of the office.

“Yet again, for the fifth time, there has been an attack on my office. A clear indication that the person/people behind this attempt on my life are relentless to take me down. What they forget is, no human being can take the life of another except by the will of God,” wrote the MP.

20230315 104930

In July 2022 the UDA lawmaker raised an alarm that his life was in danger after an unidentified group of people stormed his Nyali office. 

He alleged that the attack was in connection with a corruption dossier he had on the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA).

“My offices were raided and those who raided it had a specific intention. They went from one office to the other looking for the dossier document I had against KPA,” said Ali. 

The Nyali MP claimed that the incident might have been planned by his then competitor Abu Joho, in a move to intimidate him before the August 2022 general election.

“Police fired one gun shot at night and we want them to start investigations at once. My office and that of deputy county commissioner are close. It seems that there is a plot to bring trouble to the politics in Mombasa,” the lawmaker said.

Also Read: Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi Claims His Life is in Danger

