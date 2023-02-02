Nairobi Business Community warns Raila against plans to invade the city

Nairobi Business Community has called on the political class to quell political utterances that could disrupt business activities in the capital.

Speaking in Nairobi, Nairobi Business Community (NBC) Chairman Wilfred Kamau has said utterances that could provoke violence could derail development and business activities in the county.

“We heard some Member of County Assembly say that they will close businesses in Nairobi,” said Kamau.

“Those are uncalled for utterances from an elected leader. But should they put their threats to practice, we want to assure them that we are not moved,” he added.

NBC says elections were held and people’s wish was democratically demonstrated hence leaders need to observe peace as businesses continues to recover after elections and COVID-19.

NBC has also urged Azimio La Umoja leadership to refrain from planned countrywide rallies and let the new administration deliver its pre-election promises.

At the same time, the leaders urged the government to be rational when it comes to reviewing the current tax system to avoid victimization of former public officials.