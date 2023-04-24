Nairobi County Assembly Speaker’s vehicle hit by train in Donholm

The official vehicle assigned to Nairobi County Assembly Speaker, Kennedy Ng’ondi, was involved in an accident on Monday morning in the Kabansora area of Donholm.

Fortunately, the Speaker was not in the car at the time of the accident, but the driver of the official vehicle was seriously injured and taken to Mater Hospital for treatment.

According to the Speaker, the driver did not hear the train approaching and was hit as they crossed the railway line.

Ng’ondi confirmed that the driver had arrived from Mombasa the previous night and attributed the accident to fatigue.

Although the official vehicle was involved in the accident, Ng’ondi was not in it at the time.

He said that his conscience had driven him to use another vehicle that was behind the official one assigned to him by the county.

Ng’ondi was elected as the Third Assembly Speaker of Nairobi County last year and has been praised for his leadership and work with Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja. He has also praised members of the county assembly for their unity in passing motions that benefit residents.