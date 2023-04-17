Nairobi Environment Chief Officer steers city into sanity

Nairobi is a city under transformation. A spot check in the capital’s central business district (CBD) reveals a city that is on an upward trajectory in the cleanliness of the country’s capital.

According to independent investigations done by our team, the CBD has improved in the areas of garbage collection and overall cleanliness even as the administration, led by Governor Johnson Sakaja works round the clock to deliver a city for all that had been promised in the pre-election campaigns in 2022.

The Nairobi County Chief Officer for Environment, who is also the acting County Chief Officer for Food, Agriculture and Natural Resources Hibrahim Otieno Nyakach has taken the bull by its horns to tackle the never-ending garbage menace which has characterized city streets for years in a move that is bearing fruits.

Otieno, since his appointment as chief officer, has in the short term taken to working with garbage collectors in ensuring the trash is collected in time as well as educating city dwellers on the importance of having a clean city and therefore, responsible disposal of garbage.

At the time, the County’s environment department, under Otieno, finally made gains in the reduction of noise pollution in residential areas.

Noise pollution emanating from bars and nightclubs situated in estates has taken a slump since Governor Sakaja made a declaration of clamping down on entertainment joints in estates violating the NEMA noise pollution rules.

Chief Officer Hibrahim Otieno led county government officials this week in enforcing the decree with a spot check at Kilimani’s Oyster Bay, which was ordered to comply with noise pollution directives and was henceforth closed.

The team from EMCE declared that there will be no more noise pollution in residential areas and the establishment was directed to comply; all courtesy of Chief Officer Hibrahim and directors Malawi J.P, Christine M.K, and Oloitiptip with their teams from NEMA.

Hibrahim said that their deliberations with the management at Oyster had reached an amicable solution for the establishment to ensure that they comply with the law or face closure. “We have had discussions with them (Oyster club management) because there have been complaints over noise from neighbours, they have notices from NEMA and the county government We have taken them to court previously but nothing has been happening, therefore, the establishment has been closed until such a time that they comply,” Otieno said.

He noted that the notorious club will remain closed and enforcement officers will be stationed there during the day and night to ensure that the club is not open again until the orders are complied with.