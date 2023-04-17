Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja Disbands Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital Management Board Following Alleged Medical Negligence

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has taken swift action in response to a case of alleged medical negligence at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital by disbanding the hospital’s management board and appointing a new one.

The changes also include the appointment of Dr. Bernard Gituma as the new Medical Superintendent, and the posting of Dr. Emma Mutio, the current Medical Superintendent, to Pumwani Hospital as a specialist. Ms. Dorcas Kemunto has been appointed as the Chairperson of the new board, with Dr. Bernard Gituma as the Board Secretary.

Other members of the board include area Member of County Assembly Christopher Githinji, Jennifer Mumbua Mutunga, Susan Wanjiru Kamau, Yvonne Peris Alera Makokha, Ronald Ngala Oniango, and Fridah Wambui Nduati.

The changes were announced in a statement released by the Nairobi County Executive Committee, following the circulation of a video on social media showing an expectant woman in distress outside the hospital gate, pleading for it to be opened.

According to the statement, the patient had arrived at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital on Saturday, April 15 accompanied by her relatives, complaining of lower abdominal pains and decreased fetal movement. The doctor recommended an ultrasound, which revealed that the baby had already passed away in utero.

The statement further explained that the patient eventually delivered a stillborn infant with a birth weight of 2,600 grams, and despite the prior condition of the patient and the baby, the situation could have been handled better. Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital has faced accusations of medical negligence in the past, resulting in maternal and fetal deaths.

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris expressed her disappointment over the incident, calling it a “technical hitch” that should not have happened. She urged Governor Sakaja to enhance existing systems to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future, emphasizing that maternal health is a fundamental right that should not be compromised.

The hospital is yet to release an official statement on the matter. However, the swift action taken by Governor Sakaja in disbanding the hospital’s management board and appointing a new one demonstrates a commitment to addressing the issue of alleged medical negligence and improving the quality of healthcare services in Nairobi. It is hoped that these changes will lead to better patient care and prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.