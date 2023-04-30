Nairobi Governor Sakaja calls for peace ahead of Azimio protests

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has called for peace in Nairobi ahead of planned demonstrations by opposition group Azimio la Umoja.

Speaking at the Pentecostal Church of East Africa in Umoja on April 30, 2023, the county boss urged for a solution to the differences between President William Ruto and the Raila Odinga-led Azimio team.

He emphasized the need for peaceful coexistence, stating that there are MCAs from both Azimio la Umoja and Kenya Kwanza in Nairobi who work together.

Sakaja, who is serving his first term, stressed that he is willing to work with leaders from all walks of life to transform Nairobi. His call for peace came after Nairobi County police boss Adamson Bungei banned opposition demonstrations in the city.

Bungei cited the violent nature of previous demonstrations, which had led to the loss of property worth millions of shillings, injuries, and deaths. He reminded protesters that the Public Order Act prohibits possession of weapons at public meetings and called for peaceful demonstrations.

The ban on demonstrations was issued ahead of planned demonstrations by the opposition on May 2, 2023. Francis Atwoli, the Secretary General of the Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU), was among those in attendance at the governor’s address.