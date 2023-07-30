Nairobi Governor Urges President Ruto to Deliver Pledges, Calls for National Unity

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has called upon President William Ruto to fulfill the pledges he made to the people and work tirelessly to keep the country stable while upholding the Constitution.

Speaking during a church service in Kwale County, Sakaja emphasized that the President’s actions and dedication to the nation will be judged after the conclusion of his term in office.

“Do whatever it takes to keep the country stable, uphold the Constitution and deliver to the Kenyan people. We are behind you,” he stated.

In a plea to the Opposition, Sakaja urged them to set aside politics and join President Ruto in the endeavor of nation-building.

“Let us forget politics for a little while. We will go back to politics in 2026 and 2027. For now, we need stability to deliver to the Kenyan people,” he stated.

He emphasized the need for stability and unity to effectively deliver to the Kenyan people, regardless of their political affiliations.

Highlighting the importance of President Ruto’s role as the leader of all Kenyans, Sakaja stressed that he should work for the welfare of every citizen, irrespective of whether they voted for him or not.

As the head of state, President Ruto took an oath to serve the entire nation, and his actions should reflect that responsibility.

“Work for all Kenyans. You are the President. You are the one who took the oath. You are the one who was given the sword,” he stated.

Echoing Sakaja’s sentiment, Mining Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvuyra emphasized that before any talks can take place between the government and the Opposition, there must be acknowledgment of President Ruto’s position as the elected president.

He compared the current situation to past political events, highlighting the differences in the context and calling for a focus on addressing the cost of living in the nation.

“The 2018 handshake was different. The 2007 situation was also different from the current scenario,” the CS said.