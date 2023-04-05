Connect with us

Politics

Nairobi Health Chief Officer Mosiria extends work at county hospitals

By

Published

WhatsApp Image 2023 04 05 at 5.37.58 PM
WhatsApp Image 2023 04 05 at 5.37.58 PM

Nairobi City County Chief Officer in the Department of Health Geoffrey Mosiria has made working tours to the County Hospital facilities to inspect various development projects.

Mosiria, considered among the most effective in Governor Johnson Sakaja’s administration, toured Mbagathi Hospital and Pumwani Maternity Hospital.

At Mbagathi Hospital, Mosiria inspected the construction of a building that is under construction and which, once completed, will be used as a children’s ward at the hospital.
The block was initially used to accommodate Covid-19 patients when the country was ravaged by the pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

Mosiria’s several tours at Pumwani Maternity Hospital have largely been aimed at ensuring there is no shortage of important equipment at the facility.

Mosiria noted the county government under the leadership of Governor Sakaja will continually improve the health systems in the city and ensure that residents of the city access the best medical attention at the county’s health facilities.

