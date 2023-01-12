Name Azimio Politicians Who Wanted To Grab Galana Kulalu Land – Atwoli Tells Ruto 

Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has asked President Ruto to name individuals who wanted to grab the Galana Kulalu irrigation scheme land.

Speaking on Thursday January 12 during an event in Khwisero, Kakamega County, the trade unionist stated that Kenyans have a right to know the people who were behind the alleged plot.

“We want those names made public so that we know who, in that Azimio bus, were conmen. This will help some of us so that when we walk, people should not include me among those that grabbed the land,” noted Atwoli.

“Even if nobody will be charged, we want the government to come out and mention those names of people who were involved in shoddy deals and claimed to be supporters of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and former President Uhuru Kenyatta. This will also help us know who were thieves within the Azimio coalition,” Atwoli added.

His remarks come days after President William Ruto stopped the planned subdivision of Galana Kulalu land into settlement plots.

“After an extensive tour with National and County Government leaders of Galana/Kulalu National Food Security Project today, I direct as follows: (I) The planned subdivision into settlement parcels is revoked/cancelled; (II) Private Sector and GOK (the National Irrigation Authority) under a Public–Private Partnership (PPP) to work on the ready 10,000 acres to produce food starting with maize in Feb,” said Ruto.

The President also stated that the government will begin building a dam in April of this year to bring another 350,000 acres of the Galana Kulalu project under food production.

He stated that the government will develop a model for Public-Private Partnership food production on 350,000 acres in 6 months.

