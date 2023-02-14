Connect with us

Natembeya Reveals Laikipia Incident That Forced Him To Resign As Rift Valley Commissioner

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has revealed that the death of a 24-year-old General Service Unit officer in Laikipia in 2022 forces him to as Rift Valley regional commissioner

Speaking to Citizen TV on Monday, Governor Natembeya noted that he was frustrated by his bosses in the Interior Ministry. 

He noted that after the GSU officer was shot, they could not even get an ambulance to take him to the hospital.

“There was a GSU officer in Laikipia and we have watch towers there. So during the changeover, I think the guy who was on night duty slept and a bandit moved very close to that watch tower, about 25 meters.

“During the changeover, this 24-year-old officer went and sat on the tower and he was shot in the head and we could not even get an ambulance to transport that fellow to the hospital,” Natembeya said.

The former Rift Valley RC said that the hospital he had sought help from told him that the officer’s brain had been damaged, but he was still alive. The area commander however, reported that the GSU officer was dead.

“I talked to another hospital to take him and when I talked to the management, they told me his brains were out of his skull. The worst was that my commander had already reported that the officer was dead and they never bothered to even visit the hospital.” Natembeya narrated. 

He further noted that former Interior CS Fred Matiangi and PS Karanja Kibicho were not picking his calls which contributed to his resignation. 

“I tried to call Nairobi, but nobody was picking up my calls and I couldn’t call the president to tell him one boy had been killed. So I decided I was not going to preside over the deaths of innocent people,” he said. 

Also Read: President Ruto Sends KDF Soldiers To North Rift After Bandits Killed 4 Police Officers Last Week

