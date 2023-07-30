Nationwide Rallies Will Still Continue Alongside Bipartisan Talks, Azimio Says

The Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition has announced that the nationwide rallies protesting the high cost of living will continue alongside the bipartisan talks with President William Ruto’s government.

The coalition, led by opposition leader Raila Odinga, had previously suspended demonstrations in April and May when Ruto agreed to engage in dialogue.

However, this time, they will continue their engagements with the people while pursuing discussions with the government.

Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya revealed that Raila Odinga and President Ruto have already had their first meeting, mediated by former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The meeting aimed to address differences between the opposition and the Kenya Kwanza government. While the first meeting did not conclude on any issues, it set the groundwork for future discussions.

The top priority for the Odinga-led coalition during the talks is an immediate solution to the high cost of living, which has worsened since the lifting of the conservatory order on the Finance Act 2023.

They also demand an audit of the 2022 General Elections results and a probe into police brutality witnessed during the recent anti-government protests.

Munya emphasized that both sides should respect each other’s priorities during the talks, and they will soon announce the members who will represent them in the negotiations.

However, the coalition did not provide a specific date for the continuation of their rallies.

The previous bipartisan talks had broken down, leading to renewed protests, clashes with the police, and instances of looting.

Rights groups criticized the use of tear gas and live rounds to disperse protesters. Azimio La Umoja held vigils to honor the victims of what they called “unprecedented police brutality” during the demonstrations, claiming that 50 people died in the marches.

President Ruto has repeatedly called for an end to the protests, considering them an inadequate solution to Kenya’s problems.

He has also expressed a commitment to clamp down on any signs of “anarchy.”

With both parties engaging in talks while the protests continue, the nation remains at a critical juncture, seeking a peaceful resolution to address the pressing issues affecting its citizens.