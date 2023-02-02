NCIC caution Raila over this week Azimio Rally set for Kibra

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has expressed concern over the rising political temperatures and cautioned leaders over making divisive remarks.

In a statement on Thursday, NCIC Chairperson Samuel Kobia noted of the re-emergence of political incitement and hate speech by a section of the political class.

He stated that the Commission together with security agencies were closely monitoring to ensure Kenyans are not divided along ethnic line and political beliefs.

“As a Commission we shall endeavor to ensure all perpetrators of hate speech, ethnic contempt and violence are dully summoned and investigated according to the existing laws.

“Leaders who speak at these political rallies must be aware that they will be held personally responsible for their utterances while at political rallies. This is the stance that the commission has taken and will execute without fear or favour,” said Kobia.

He called upon all leaders to stop utterances that can lead to ethnic animosity saying they will ensure the country remains united, peaceful and cohesive to attain a just and equitable society.

Mr Kobia noted that their decision was informed by the agency’s investigation that showed there was a surge in hate speech on social media by 100 per cent since the rallies started.

“For instance, the Commission through the social media investigation team flagged 10 hate speech and 20 misinformation cases as compared to three (3) cases in November and December 2022.

“This is an indication that hate speech and ethnic contempt are a result of the recent political rallies,” read the statement in part.

The statement comes days after the arrest of Korogocho MCA Absalom Odhiambo utterances he made at the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition rally at Kamukunji Grounds.