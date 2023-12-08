Connect with us

Politics

Ndindi Nyoro Reveals Why Ruto Wants CAS Positions

By

Published

FB IMG 1662621137022

Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro has come to explain why President William Ruto is pushing for the entrenchment of the positions of Chief Administrative Secretaries (CASs) in the constitution.

Speaking on Thursday, Nyoro said the CASs positions will help the Kenya Kwanza administration deliver effectively. 

According to UDA MP, Ruto believes that CASs should define government priorities and promote the implementation of crucial government programs.

He argued that certain CSs and their Principal Secretaries are overburdened with obligations such as replying to parliament, responding to Kenyans’ concerns, and expressing the government agenda.

“From where I sit, I have always held consistently that the President was right in terms of having assistants to our cabinet secretaries. Having CASs was basically to do some of the work CSs actually do,” Nyoro stated.

Concerning salaries, Nyoro maintained that the Kenya Kenya administration was able to cover their benefits easily without burdening taxpayers.

His remarks come after National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah proposed amendments to the National Government Coordination Act, 2013 to reinstate the CAS positions by amending four acts.

According to the proposed bill, a bachelor’s degree, experience in public service, and meeting the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution are the prerequisites for appointment as a CAS.

In addition, conviction of a criminal offence for six months without the possibility of a fine, bankruptcy, holding a position in a political party, being a member of parliament or a public or state officer, and impeachment would disqualify them from nomination.

The CASs will be responsible for matters within their portfolio, liaise with Parliament and county governments, ensure inter-ministerial and sectoral coordination, represent the Cabinet Secretary when necessary, and perform other duties as assigned by the AG or CS.

Also Read: ODM MP Explains Why Ruto Needs CASs

