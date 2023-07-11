Negligent Officers in Shakahola Tragedy to Face Legal Consequences, Interior CS Affirms

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has reiterated that government officials who neglected their duties while followers of Pastor Paul Mackenzie starved to death in Shakahola will face legal repercussions.

Speaking before the Senate Adhoc Committee investigating the Shakahola deaths, Kindiki expressed his belief that individuals from the National Police Service and the Judiciary may also be held accountable for their actions.

Kindiki emphasized that these officers failed to take appropriate action despite being aware of the activities of Pastor Paul Mackenzie. He asserted that had they acted upon the report, the tragic deaths in Shakahola could have been prevented or at least mitigated. The Cabinet Secretary vowed that no one would be forgiven for undermining the prosecution’s potential to secure a conviction against Mackenzie.

Kindiki emphasized the gravity of winning the case against Mackenzie, highlighting the significance of justice for the country. He informed the Senate that the government has discovered 40 previously unopened graves in Shakahola, raising concerns that multiple bodies may be buried within them. As of Monday evening, a total of 350 bodies have been recovered since the commencement of the investigation.

The search for graves in Shakahola is ongoing, and the timeline for completion remains uncertain. Kindiki attributed the slow progress to security agencies adhering to the Geneva Protocols governing the processing of mass graves and crime scenes involving atrocities. Despite the challenges, the government remains steadfast in its commitment to uncovering the full extent of the tragedy in Shakahola and ensuring those responsible are held accountable.

The negligence displayed by government officials who failed to act on the activities of Pastor Paul Mackenzie has resulted in the tragic deaths of his followers in Shakahola. Interior CS Kithure Kindiki has reaffirmed that these officers will face legal consequences for their inaction. As the investigations continue and more graves are uncovered, the government remains resolute in seeking justice and securing a conviction against Mackenzie.