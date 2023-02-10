Connect with us

Nelson Havi Lands Plum Job In William Ruto’s Government 

File image of President William Ruto and Nelson Havi

Lawyer Nelson Havi has been appointed as the new Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Retirement Benefits Authority. 

In a gazette notice dated Friday February 10, the former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President was appointed by Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u to serve for three years. 

“Nelson Havi to be a Member and Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Retirement Benefits Authority for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 10th February 2023. The appointment of Abdirahin H. Abdi is revoked,” the gazette notice reads in part.

Havi had contested for the Westlands parliamentary seat in the 2022 general elections but lost to Tim Wanyonyi. 

The appointment of Richard Kiplagat as the chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority has been revoked and will be replaced by Francis Kigo. 

“Francis Kigo as a Member and Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from 10th February 2023. The appointment of Richard Kiplagat is revoked,” the notice reads.

In other appointments, former Kisumu Governor Ranguma has been appointed chair and board member of Sacco Societies Regulatory Authority (Sasra) while former Vihiga MP Yusuf Chanzu was appointed chair of the National Housing Corporation board.

Former Busia gubernatorial aspirant Sakwa Bunyasi has also landed a state job after being appointed as the chairperson Vision 2030 Delivery board. 

President Ruto also revoked the appointment of Mary Chao Mwadime as the chairperson of Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (Kemsa) board replacing her with Daniel Rono. 

Also Read: A Look inside Nelson Havi’s Exquisite Mansion in Kakamega That Has Left People Talking (Photos)

