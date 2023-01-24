Ngatia leads high level delegation in DRC Statehouse courtesy call

The Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) President Richard Ngatia led a high power delegation of Kenyan trade and government leaders for a meeting with the secretary general to DRC President Felix Tshishekedi, Mr. S.E Jean Jacques Luboya Tshishima in Kinshasa.

Ngatia was accompanied by Machakos County Governor Her Excellency Hon. Wavinya Ndeti in her capacity as the chairperson of the Trade, Industry Manufacturing and Enterprise Development Committee in the Kenyan Council of Governors.

The high powered delegation held a high level meeting with the Mr. Tshishima whose main agenda was the Benin-Africa AfCTA, EAC common market protocols, opening boarders and collaboration between Kenya and DRCongo.

Governor Wavinya Ndeti briefed the President’s Secretary General Tshishima on the objectives of the Trade Conference and mission where she highlighted key products that have great potential for DRC like beef and tea from Kenya.

S.E Jean Tshishima shared a brief on DRC’s potential sectors such as minerals and textiles. He stated that Kenya is the first country to bring a huge delegation of the business community to DRC and looked forward to implementing the requests of the delegation.

Chamber President Richard Ngatia briefed on KNCCI’S mandate and function further expounding on the sectors Kenya had an interest in.

Ngatia extended warm greetings from the KNCCI patron the President of Kenya H.E. Dr.William Ruto indicating his keenness to have open borders in the region to facilitate trade.

The Chamber President appreciated S.E Jean Tshishima for the warm welcome and reception. Speaking, S.E Jean Tshishima appreciated the sectors represented by the delegates of Tea, Coffee, ICT and Technology and Professional Skills that Kenya can offer the DRC.

The Kericho Governor Dr.Erick Mutai elaborated on tea production in Kenya and marketed the industry requesting that the DRC government through S.E Jean Tshishima places a special consideration on the Kenyan Tea. S.E Tshishima assured the team of his support to ensure Kenyan tea enters the DRC market.

He recognized the long standing and good working relationship between Kenya and the DRC spanning from the past regime of Kenya’s former President Uhuru Kenyatta to the current President Dr.William Ruto noting that DRC and Kenya are brothers and trade is very vital for the economic development of the two nations. He assured the heads of delegation of his full support. DRC has a great population for the market and will be glad to have Kenyan traders inject more money into the economy.