Ngunyi Comes To NIS DG Noordin Haji’s Defence After Allegations Of Being Raila’s Spy 

Political Analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has slammed Kenya Kwanza Members of Parliament accusing National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director General Noordin Haji of being Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga and retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s spy in government. 

In a statement via Twitter on Monday July 17, Ngunyi defended Haji saying he is the invisible bridge between President William Ruto and Raila. 

“Dear Kenya Kwanza MPs, leave Noordin Haji Alone. He is the invisible bridge between Ruto and Raila. You should therefore stop…thinking with your mouths open,” Ngunyi stated.

This comes after MPs during a Kenya Kwanza Parliamentary Group meeting held over the weekend reportedly accused Haji of spying for the opposition and alleged that he was pushing for a truce between Ruto and Raila.

“It should be understood that Haji has been spotted meeting with Raila Odinga and Uhuru. He should decide whether he is an Azimio politician or a public servant,” Taifa Leo quoted one of the MPs during the PG as having said.

According to the paper, some of the MPs asked President Ruto to sack Haji while others wanted Haji’s conduct debated by the Senate and National Assembly.

They claimed  police officers deployed for crowd control during the recent anti-government demonstrations had been caught off guard making it hard for them to contain protesters.

Haji was nominated to the position in May by President William Ruto and was sworn into office on June 14 during an event at State House. 

He replaced Major-General (Rtd) Philip Wachira Kameru who retired after holding the position for over eight years.

Haji previously served in the NIS before being appointed the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) by Uhuru. 

