Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Nick Salat Breaks Silence After Being Suspended by Gideon Moi

By

Published

nick salat Gideon Moi

nick salat Gideon Moi

KANU secretary General Nick Salat has called out his boss Gideon Moi over a decision to suspend him as the party’s Secretary General.

In a statement on Thursday December 15, Salat said Moi has no mandate to suspend him from the party adding that the former Baringo Senator should leave the party.

“If there is anyone to leave Kanu then it is Moi, not me.”

“He has no authority to suspend me from the party. We have the same powers in the party,” Salat said in a hard-hitting statement.

Nick Salat further pledged support for President William Ruto, saying the Azimio la Umoja coalition, of which Kanu is a member, was already dead.

“It is my position in the party that we ought to support Ruto and the government of the day. We cannot continue remaining in the opposition,” he noted.

Gideon Moi on Thursday morning stated that the KANU National Executive Council (NEC) had ratified a decision to suspend the official over an alleged violation of the party’s Constitution.

“This is to notify you that in the National Executive Council on December 15, 2022, several complaints on your conduct and violation of the party constitution were placed before the members for discussion,” the statement read.

“The committee resolved to suspend forthwith from carrying out or performing your duties as the Party’s Secretary General pending the determination of the disciplinary proceedings,” it added. 

The independence party’s National Vice Chairman Thomas Ojanga has intervened in the matter while supporting Nick Salat. 

Ojiambo stated that Moi has no authority to suspended anyone from the party as he holds no role in KANU.

“An official elected to be President, Governor, Senator, MP, MCA or appointed Deputy President, CS, Deputy Governor or any other public office shall automatically relinquish party position.”

“Hon. Gideon Moi has therefore no powers to call a KANU National Executive Council let alone suspend the Secretary General of KANU,” Ojanga said.

“The KANU Party is not his private property and not part of his inheritance from the former Chairman and late President Daniel Arap Moi.” He added. 

Also Read: Rigathi Gachagua Reveals What Stopped Gideon Moi From Replacing William Ruto As Deputy President 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019