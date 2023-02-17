Nick Salat Parts Way With KANU Days After Being Dismissed 

Nick Salat has resigned from the Kenya African National Union (KANU) days after being dismissed from his Secretary General position.

Salat on Friday wrote to KANU National Chairman Gideon Moi and the Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu expressing his dissatisfaction with the independence party.

“It is my position that my purported dismissal from the position of Secretary General as communicated through the press was unlawful and against the rules of natural justice. However, and pursuant to Section 14 of the Political Parties Act, I hereby, with a heavy heart but with a clear conscience, tender my resignation from the KANU Party effective the date specified hereunder.

“Take notice, therefore, that I Nicholas Salat has resigned from KANU Party and therefore disengage from and disassociate myself with the party except in situations where the law so permits after this notice,” the letter read in part.

Gideon Moi suspended Salat in December 2022, on claims of gross misconduct and violation of the party constitution.

The KANU NEC last week resolved Salat’s removal from the position after a meeting in Mombasa.

“That the report of the National Disciplinary Committee recommending the immediate expulsion of Nick Salat from the position of the Secretary-General of the party on account of gross misconduct and violation of the party constitution is unanimously adopted,” KANU director of communications Joseph Towett stated.

Gideon Moi and Salat had been the best of friends, having shared the bond of a rite of passage as they were initiated at the same time, under the same roof.

The two were also both elected to Parliament for the first time in 2002, and became budding ambassadors of the KANU party.

However, their enraged dispute has severed all of these ties, thus ending their long-term political connection.

Salat has made it clear that he intends to join President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

The former Bomet East MP has been spotted in President William Ruto’s Sunday prayer services on two occasions.

