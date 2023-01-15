Nick Salat Reveals Why Gideon Moi Suspended Him From KANU 

Embattled Kenya African National Union (KANU) Party Secretary General Nick Salat has alleged details behind his suspension from the independence party.

According to Salat,his suspension was precipitated by a KANU meeting in Nakuru, where he allegedly challenged the leadership structure to resign following an underwhelming performance in the August 2022 elections.

“We took stock of our performance in the elections and I was asked what is happening to us because our trajectory has been on the decline since 2013. A party’s strength is measured by the number of elected members it has.

“I said in any functioning democracy, those in leadership including me and the Chairman, should not be in the same position. We should resign and leave others to lead the party,” Salat told the Sunday Nation.

Salat added that his sentiments were unsettling to some party members, but he emphasized that the pertinent issues ailing the party needed to be addressed.

“People were shocked because those questions have never been asked before. We have just been sitting and praising the leadership. I said you cannot have a big name and no results to show for it,” he said.

Salat’s suspension, which has prevented him from performing his duties as KANU Secretary General, is pending the decision of the disciplinary committee, which has already been formed to hear his case and make a decision after one month.

The outspoken politician says he is prepared for questioning even if his relationship with KANU has dwindled.

“Yes, I will appear to clear my name. If I don’t, it will appear that I’m running away from accountability. I will face them and tell them the truth,” he noted.

