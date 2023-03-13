No More Handshakes! Nakuru Governor Rejects Ruto-Odinga Deal

Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika has expressed her concerns about a possible political deal between President William Ruto and Azimio leader Raila Odinga, commonly known as the handshake.

In a statement, Kihika argued that another handshake between the two leaders would be a mockery of Kenyan democracy, asking what the point of elections is if the loser demands to be incorporated into government.

“What is the point of elections if every cycle the loser demands to forcefully be incorporated into government?” posed Kihika.

“Doesn’t the election determine the winner = President; the loser goes HOME and waits for the next election hoping for better luck to LEGITIMATELY turn tables & WIN, NO?” Susan Kihika said.

Kihika’s comments come after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua advised the government not to engage in another handshake with Odinga. Gachagua suggested that the government should focus on strengthening the opposition side in Parliament and keep the government on its toes. He also urged opposition MPs to work closely with the government to amend the constitution so that the opposition leader’s office can be created and fully funded by the government.

The handshake, which refers to the agreement reached between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Odinga in 2018, was meant to end political tensions and foster national unity. However, some politicians, including Kihika and Gachagua, believe that such deals undermine democracy and the will of the people expressed through elections.