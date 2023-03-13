Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

No More Handshakes! Nakuru Governor Rejects Ruto-Odinga Deal

By

Published

Susan Kihika
Susan Kihika

Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika has expressed her concerns about a possible political deal between President William Ruto and Azimio leader Raila Odinga, commonly known as the handshake.

In a statement, Kihika argued that another handshake between the two leaders would be a mockery of Kenyan democracy, asking what the point of elections is if the loser demands to be incorporated into government.

“What is the point of elections if every cycle the loser demands to forcefully be incorporated into government?” posed Kihika.

“Doesn’t the election determine the winner = President; the loser goes HOME and waits for the next election hoping for better luck to LEGITIMATELY turn tables & WIN, NO?” Susan Kihika said.

Kihika’s comments come after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua advised the government not to engage in another handshake with Odinga. Gachagua suggested that the government should focus on strengthening the opposition side in Parliament and keep the government on its toes. He also urged opposition MPs to work closely with the government to amend the constitution so that the opposition leader’s office can be created and fully funded by the government.

The handshake, which refers to the agreement reached between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Odinga in 2018, was meant to end political tensions and foster national unity. However, some politicians, including Kihika and Gachagua, believe that such deals undermine democracy and the will of the people expressed through elections.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019