Nyong’o Goes After Senator Cherargei Over Remarks On Ruto’s Warm Welcome To Nyanza

Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o has slammed Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei after he said President William Ruto’s warm reception in Nyanza indicates waning of Azimio leader Raila Odinga’s influence in the region.

Cherargei in a statement via X on Friday claimed that “Ruto received a heroic reception today at Luo Nyanza of a development messiah that shall free them from the Odingaism cult that enslaved them for centuries.”

“Kumbe kelele za Azimio-OKA ni za twitter pekee kumbe ground vitu ni different. Asante Luo Nyanza for the warm welcome tuko mpaka Monday.”

Reacting to the statement Governor Nyongo pointed out that Nyanza remains Raila’s political base, noting that the locals are always hospitable to visitors.

“Samson Cherargei has been quoted in a section of media saying that the warm welcome accorded to President Ruto in Nyanza shows that the political influence of Raila Amolo Odinga is waning in this region. This is reckless and unfortunate statement. Nothing could be further from the truth,” said Nyong’o.

He went on to explain that the president’s visit to Nyanza was in his capacity as the head of state and not as a UDA leader.

“Ruto was welcomed as the President of the Republic of Kenya, not as UDA leader on a campaign trail,” he said.

Nyong’o went on to warn Cherargei and his ilk that their rash and irresponsible statements to suit their narrow political objectives were not only inflammatory, but also out of date.

Ruto began his four-day tour to the Nyanza region on Friday and launched development projects in Siaya and Kisumu counties.

He is also scheduled to engage with the residents of the region, meet farmers, and interact with local leaders.

