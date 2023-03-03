Connect with us

Politics

Oburu Hints At Raila Vying Again In 2027

Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga has hinted that his younger brother Raila Odinga will vie for the presidency again in 2027.

Speaking during an interview with Ramogi FM, Oburu dismissed reports that Raila is too old to run for the top seat again. 

The ODM Senator expressed confidence that his younger brother would still be energetic in 2027. He insisted that the former premier will not abandon Kenyans and that he will not exit the political arena when the country is in a mess.

“We can’t say for now because you know he’s human like the rest of us, but his age has not reached a point where he can say he won’t vie. He can decide to vie or not. But he doesn’t want to leave Kenyans with things still in a mess. So we can’t say that he will vie or not for now but let us try and straighten out issues in the country first. But be assured he won’t abandon Kenyans and leave them in a messy situation,” he said.

The Siaya Senator also dismissed claims that the Luo region is divided.  

“The Luo nation is still united. I don’t see anything big that can show Luo Nyanza is divided because having three or ten leaders saying something different from the rest doesn’t mean we are divided. Even during Kenyatta’s time, we had our people saying they were meeting him for development, but they were unable to divide the community,” he added. 

Raila in October 2022 hinted that he would not leave the political scene any time soon. 

“Where I am at now, I am not tired. Do you want me to get tired?” he posed. 

‘There are things we are still looking for. When it is ripe, I will tell you this is the way I want you to follow now,” he added. 

Also Read: Oburu Odinga: Why Raila Odinga Lost Even With The Support Of The Deep State 

