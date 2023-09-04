Oburu Odinga Changes Tune On Wandayi Succeding Raila As Luo Kingpin

Siaya Senator has made a U-turn on National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi replacing Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga as the Luo community kingpin.

Speaking on Monday, September 4 in Kisumu, Oburu said he has no powers to anoint Raila’s successor.

“There is no political vacuum as yet to be filled by anyone. Raila is still firmly on the steering wheel and is doing good,” said Oburu.

Oburu who is Raila’s elder brother said his remarks on Wandayi were misinterpreted by the media.

“It now appears that I endorsed Wandayi to take over from Raila. I only encouraged Wandayi to work hard. I did not anoint him. I said he is doing well and he is among those in Raila’s line to watch in the future,” he explained.

The Siaya Senator went on to say the succession matter is something that could present itself in the future but it should not raise alarm.

“We have many young and experienced old people who can still emerge. All of them have equal chances to lead,” Oburu added.

His u-turn comes days after he said Wandayi has proved to be a political master who knows the body language of Raila well.

“Wandayi has proved to be a political master who knows the body language of Raila very well and always acts in his interests with precision and awe,” stated Oburu.

Oburu went on to say that the minority leader is a competent and intelligent politician who rose to power by learning from and following in the footsteps of ODM party leader Raila Odinga.

“We are the people who told him to venture into politics. Wandayi knows what Raila is thinking about. Within a short period, people have seen his political prowess. For us, we have left for him that space. They are the people who will now shepherd you to the next move. Embrace him, “he added.

Also Read: Oburu Odinga Names ODM MP Likely To Replace Raila as Luo Kingpin