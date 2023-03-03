Connect with us

Politics

Oburu Odinga: Why Raila Odinga Lost Even With The Support Of The Deep State 

File image Oburu Odinga

Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga has opened up for the first time on why his younger brother Raila Odinga lost the 2022 presidential elections. 

According to Oburu, President Ruto had analyzed the electoral process and pretended not to know anything as his number one tactic. 

“We previously thought that ‘The System’ was all about the President but we later discovered that Ruto had taken hold of other portions of “The System” including security,” Oburu claimed. 

He argued that President Ruto used to sit in the National Security Council (NSC) and he knew everything that Azimio was doing. 

“We chased Ruto out of the government but little did we know that he was well-rooted and got hold of several stakes within Uhuru’s government. Ruto used to attend all security planning meetings and he understood how things worked,” said Oburu

 The Siaya Senator pointed out the failure to remove Chebukati from office was catastrophic to Raila’s campaign which heavily relied on the role that the Cherera four commissioners.  

“Our plan was that, by law, Chebukati was not supposed to make decisions on his own. That is why we were comfortable when the four commissioners joined him. 

“I personally suspected that Chebukati would fall out  with the four commissioners. Unfortunately, we did not give it a lot of attention,” Oburu explained.

He further dismissed claims that Uhuru Kenyatta betrayed Raila. 

Oburu stated that the retired President did all that he could to ensure Raila succeeds him adding that he was even shocked when Chebukati announced President Ruto as President-elect.

“Uhuru did not betray Raila! He tried his best, but Chebukati is the one who outsmarted Uhuru because Uhuru had a lot of faith in him. Uhuru was utterly shocked when Chebukati declared Ruto as the President-elect,” Oburu added.

