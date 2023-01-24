ODM MCA Alleges Key ODM Official Rushing to Join Ruto’s Team

Kileleshwa Member of County Assembly (MCA), has disclosed that ODM leader Raila Odinga’s Chief Agent, Saitabao Kanchory, is on his way to join President William Ruto’s camp after failing to clinch the EALA slot.

Through a statement on his Twitter page, Alai claimed that Kanchory was in ODM for his selfish gains and not the coalition as a whole.

“The people who were in 2022 election campaigns for selfish gains (EALA nominations) and when we saw through their plans, they are now rushing to Kenya Kwanza can just go in peace,” he claimed.

His sentiments come after Kanchory fired at his former boss, asking him to give his followers a clear plan or hold his peace going forward.

In a tweet after the ODM chief addressed a rally at Kamukunji grounds, Kanchory said Raila ought to be clear on his end game plan.

“Raila Odinga should give a clear way forward or hold his peace. Kenyans don’t have time for silly games,” Kanchory tweeted.

In an apparent response to criticism received over his comment, Kanchory on Tuesday said he meant no harm saying it is easy to follow someone with a clear plan.

“Question: Who was the first to reject the 2022 Presidential Results? Who was the first to warn the Nation of all the electoral fraud now being belatedly presented? Who put his life on the line? I have learnt It’s risky to follow someone who has no clear plan or endgame,” he said.