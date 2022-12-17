ODM MP Asks Azimio to Oust Junet Mohammed as the Minority Whip 

Suba South Member of Parliament Caroli Omondi has asked for a change in the ODM and Azimio la Umoja Parliamentary Leadership.

Speaking on Saturday December 17 in Uriri sub-county, Caroli stated that he would push for the removal of Suna East MP Junet Mohamed as the Minority Whip.

“I think it has now become necessary to do an introspection on how we can better work in the National Assembly and unite behind the leadership there,” he said.

“In consultation with a lot of ODM MPs and other grand coalition members, I think there is a need to look at how the leadership works there. We are very happy with Opiyo Wandayi but we have a problem with the Chief Whip, Junet Mohamed. We need to look at that position and see how to reorganize it and maybe get a new person.” He added.

The first term MP stated that the ODM party has lost many opportunities in and out of Parliament because of what he termed as poor leadership exhibited by some of its members.

“We have basically lost everything in Parliament; things that we could have won if we had been properly mobilised. When we were in the House to vote for the IEBC issue, when the votes were counted only 19 of us voted, yet the door was locked. So where did the others go to?” Omondi posed.

The legislator stated that it is time for the ODM party’s leadership to change for the better.

He also defended his support for the Kenya Kwanza government, claiming that he wants to bring development to the people of Nyanza.

His remarks come a day after Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo revealed that the would seek to oust Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna from his position as the ODM Secretary General.

“I am going to be the next ODM secretary general come next year. It is just a matter of time,” Odhiambo said at a function in Siaya on Friday December 16.

