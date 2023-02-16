Connect with us

ODM MP Off The Hook After Apologizing To Raila Over Meeting President Ruto 

File image of Walter Owino

Awendo Member of Parliament Walter Owino could be off the hook after he apologized to Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga following his visit to State House last week. 

Owino has revealed that he reached out to the former Prime Minister after the visit and explained to him the circumstances surrounding the visit.

According to Owino, he attempted to contact Raila and other ODM officials prior to the visit but was unsuccessful. Then, he sent them brief text messages informing them of the unannounced visit.

After leaving State House, he found missed calls from the party leader and called him to explain what had transpired.

“I told him we met and discussed development matters and nothing sinister was discussed,’’ the MP said.

He also expressed regret for failing to notify Raila of the visit and promised to follow the party line.

Owino is not in the list of the seven MPs who received show cause letters from the party.

The seven include; Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Paul Abuor (Rongo), Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Felix Odiwuor (Lang’ata), and Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda.

The legislators have been asked to show cause letters to explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against them for violating the Political Parties Act by associating with a party other than the one that sponsored them.

President William Ruto on Monday defended the MPs noting that they do not need permission from anyone to work with the Kenya Kwanza government. 

“Wakati mwananchi alienda kupiga kura alitupatia ruhusa ya kupanga mambo ya maendeleo na mambo ya kubadilisha Kenya. Hatuhitaji ruhusa ingine kutoka kwa mtu mwingine yeyote kwa sababu kuna watu wamezoea siasa mbaya.

“Kiongozi amechaguliwa na amepewa idhini na wananchi alafu mtu mwingine anaenda kutengeneza barrier, anatengeneza mahali pengine ati lazima sasa kabla haujafanyia wanachi kazi lazima uende uulize mtu flani ruhusa. Hiyo iko wapi katika kabita ya kenya?” Ruto posed.

Also Read: Raila Odinga Reveals What He Found After Hiring Hackers To Crack IEBC Servers 

