ODM MP Proposes Governors’ Spouses to be Allocated Funds

Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma has proposed that governors’ spouses be allocated funds by the National government.

In a statement on his social media pages on Friday December 16, the ODM MP said Kenyans should accept women into the leadership space.

“Why do men want to go to work without their wives? We budget billions for the Office of the First lady and the wife of the deputy president, so why not for spouses of women governors? We must fully accept women into the leadership space,” he said.

While reacting to the impeachment of Meru Governor Bishop Kawira Mwangaza by Meru MCAs Kaluma stated that she had been ousted before establishing her county government.

The Raila ally alleged that Bishop Kawira Mwangaza was removed from office because she had threatened to expose corruption in the county.

“Has she even established her government to serve? As an Independent woman governor, she is being fought by the corrupt people,” he said.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi will call a special session to consider her impeachment.

According to a statement issued on Thursday, the Meru county assembly has already submitted the impeachment documents to the Senate.

Kawira, who ran as an independent candidate, was impeached on Wednesday after 67 of 69 MCAs voted to remove her from office.

Governor Mwangaza is being accused of abuse of office, violating the constitution. irregular appointments, nepotism and unlawful dismissal of county officials among other things.

Bishop Kawira’s fate now lies with the Senators to either uphold or dismiss the impeachment.

She has not been seeing eye to eye with Meru MCAs since she was sworn into office in August.

The squabble between Governor Kawira and the Meru MCAs arose from her decision to name her husband, Murega Baichu, as Patron of the Meru Youth Service without holding a public and competitive recruiting procedure.

