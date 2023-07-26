ODM MP’s Advice To Raila After President Ruto Extended An Olive Branch 

Saboti MP Caleb Amisi has urged Azimio leader Raila Odinga to maximize on wisdom when he meets President William Ruto for talks.

Amisi in a statement on Wednesday told Raila he should be keen when dealing with the Head of State and should be simple and straight to the point.

“Though I smell a rat but just do it. Raila Odinga, remember who you are dealing with. Be smart and maximise on wisdom.Make it simple and straight to the point. Timeliness with clear deliverables,” said Amisi.

The ODM MP told Raila to carry with him two to three confidants but avoid the current Azimio brigade who he termed as lazy and immature.

Amisi also told Raila to ask for compensation of those who died or got injured during protests, to avoid any form of handshake and the BBi revival.

“Stop the nonsense of BBI again but touch on the cost of living,finance bill,IEBC, and few constitutional amendments.Those killed and injured ;families must be compensated .Avoid any form of handshake like a plague,” he stated.

“Above all, remind him the streets are open and the constitution is alive !A mistake you make now will kill you forever, and you got a chance in a million to excite back your support base,” Amisi added.

This comes after President Ruto announced that he is willing to hold talks with Odinga.

Ruto in a tweet on Tuesday evening said he is ready to meet the opposition leader after he returns from his visit to Tanzania on Wednesday evening.

“My friend Raila Odinga ,am off to Tanzania for a human capital meeting to harmonise the expansion of employment opportunities in our continent. Am back tomorrow evening, and as you have always known, am available to meet one on one with you anytime at your convenience,” Ruto tweeted.

