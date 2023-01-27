ODM Politician Summoned After Insulting President Ruto

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has summoned Korogocho MCA Absolom Odhiambo to appear before the commission to record a statement over his remarks on Monday this week.

In a statement on Friday, NIC chairman said the utterances by the ODM legislator if not well managed can plunge the country into chaos.

“A case in point is the utterances by Korogocho MCA Hon. Absolom Odhiambo at the Azimio la Umoja Alliance rally at the Kamkunji ground on Monday, January 23, which inter alia invoked ethnic hatred while inciting Kenyans to violence. Therefore, we have summoned Hon. Absolom Odhiambo to record a statement,” Kobia said.

Kobia warned Azimio politicians against disrespecting the Presidency, noting that any actions that undermine the presidency will not only damage the presidency but will also injure peace and unity across the country.

Absolom had on Monday termed President William Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua as thieves and threatened to mobilize Raila’s supporters to the State House to kick them out.

“Kwa siasa ya taifa tunataka tutoke twende ikulu tutoe huyo mwizi… Nataka tuingie town, tufunge biashara. Hakuna biashara itaendelea hii town ya Nairobi. Ndio William Ruto aheshimu Raila Odinga lazima tufunge biashara hii town,” he said.

Raila in the rally stated that the Kenya Kwanza government does not have the mandate to rule and is illegitimate.

“We demand that the Kenya Kwanza government resign since it has neither the mandate nor the ability to govern the country,” Raila said.

The opposition chief also demanded that IEBC records for the August 2022 elections be made public.

“We demand that the entire infrastructure and the records of the 2022 elections at the IEBC be made public and be audited by an impartial body. A forensic audit of the IEBC results and results is non-negotiable, “Raila demanded.

