ODM Senator Claims Mudavadi Has Been Short Changed By Ruto

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi has alleged that Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi is being short changed by President Ruto as what he was promised has not yet been fulfilled.

In an interview with a local daily, Osotsi said Mudavadi’s Prime CS position is yet to be aligned with the law.

“Musalia has been short changed. When will the President introduce a legislation in Parliament to anchor the prime cabinet secretary position in the law? He was promised 30 percent of the government, we have not seen that with the appointments that have taken place,” said Senator Osotsi.

The creation of the position of prime cabinet secretary is in line with the Kenya Kwanza coalition agreement signed by 15 political parties ahead of the elections.

Article 21 (k) of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance agreement on the sharing of national government responsibilities details how Mudavadi’s responsibilities will be established in the new administration.

“Within 30 days following the general election, the coalition shall introduce in Parliament legislation that shall provide greater legal clarity on the position, roles and functions of prime cabinet secretary,” the coalition agreement says.

Osotsi now wants Mudavadi to ensure that President Ruto has honored the promises he gave him together with National Assembly speaker Moses Wetangula.

“I think the major challenge for Mudavadi is to ensure full implementation of the promises documented in the Kenya Kwanza coalition pact with UDA and other partner parties including ANC,” he says.

“In the pact, they made ambitious promises, for example construction of 1,000 kilometre of tarmac in the region, at least one manufacturing plant in every county, revival of sugar factories, among other things. Luhyas want to see him push KKA to implement these projects within the stipulated time.” He adds.

Also Read: “We Have the Deep State” Mudavadi Tells the Mulembe Nation to Dump Raila & Join Kenya Kwanza