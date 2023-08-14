ODM Senator Opposes Ichung’wah role in Bipartisan Talks

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi has opined that the Kenya Kwanza coalition is not committed to the fresh bipartisan talks with the opposition.

Speaking on Monday, August 14, Osotsi said National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah cannot be compared to Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Kenya Kwanza should find someone else to lead the government negotiations.

“The leader of our team is Kalonzo Musyoka a man with an international stature look at the other side they are being led by a heckler called Kimani Ichung’wah. I hope that they will do better in these talks,” said Osotsi

He added, “Maybe they should have tried somebody like my brother Musalia Mudavadi against Kalonzo that would make sense. But now bringing Ichung’wah a man who can be compared to Kariuki Chotara in the KANU days.”

The ODM senator accused Ichung’wah of shunning the media way during last week’s negotiations despite the Azimio side welcoming them.

“You know they had challenged us they wanted it to be public and we said we are ready. When they went for the first meeting, the first person to oppose the live interview was Kimani Ichung’wah. Azimio was prepared to make it live,” claimed Osotsi.

His remarks come after former Kiambu Governor James Nyoro urged Kenya Kwanza and Azimio coalitions to uphold mutual respect during the ongoing bipartisan talks.

“There are principles of bipartisan talks and one of the principles is mutual respect and mutual regard, that you enter the table of discussion with respect. I think what we need to expect from the participants of these talks is that mutual respect, that you may probably have other issues outside there but the issues at hand are more important than your own individual differences,” said Nyoro.

The talks are set to continue this week after both Kenya Kwanza and Azimio formed technical committees.

Also Read: Murkomen Hits Out at Ichung’wah, Kalonzo Over Delaying Bipartisan Talks