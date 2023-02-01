Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

ODM speaks after Chebukati’s demand letter to Raila

By

Published

1831 Chebu
Wafula Chebukati

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has broken their silence after former electoral commission chairman Wafula Chebukati issued a demand letter to Azimio coalition leader Raila Odinga, telling him to provide the video footage of an alleged visit he made to the opposition leader’s home during the electoral period. 

Mr. Chebukati, through his lawyer Steve Ogolla, says that should Mr. Odinga fail to provide the video footage within seven days, he will take legal action against him.

He says that the allegations made by Odinga during a political rally at the historic Jacaranda grounds on Sunday have lowered his dignity and injured his reputation.

“Our client is aggrieved that you took no caution or responsibility while making the adverse remarks with the consequence that our client has suffered and continues to suffer serious reputational injury, taking into account his status and position as former chairman of IEBC,” says Mr Ogolla in the demand letter.

Should Mr Odinga fail to release the video, the law firm says it will take necessary action against the opposition leader. 

ODM, through their secretary general, Edwin Sifuna, said that nothing would come from the legal venture of lawyer Steve Ogolla representing retired IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati against Azimio Chief Raila Odinga. 

Sifuna took to Twitter on Wednesday, saying, “save for legal fees. Nothing else will come from that legal adventure”.

“All Steve Ogolla is doing is what lawyers do best. Helping Chebukati spend that hefty retirement package he received from the taxpayer,” the Senator said.  

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019