ODM speaks after Chebukati’s demand letter to Raila

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has broken their silence after former electoral commission chairman Wafula Chebukati issued a demand letter to Azimio coalition leader Raila Odinga, telling him to provide the video footage of an alleged visit he made to the opposition leader’s home during the electoral period.

Mr. Chebukati, through his lawyer Steve Ogolla, says that should Mr. Odinga fail to provide the video footage within seven days, he will take legal action against him.

He says that the allegations made by Odinga during a political rally at the historic Jacaranda grounds on Sunday have lowered his dignity and injured his reputation.

“Our client is aggrieved that you took no caution or responsibility while making the adverse remarks with the consequence that our client has suffered and continues to suffer serious reputational injury, taking into account his status and position as former chairman of IEBC,” says Mr Ogolla in the demand letter.

Should Mr Odinga fail to release the video, the law firm says it will take necessary action against the opposition leader.

ODM, through their secretary general, Edwin Sifuna, said that nothing would come from the legal venture of lawyer Steve Ogolla representing retired IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati against Azimio Chief Raila Odinga.

Sifuna took to Twitter on Wednesday, saying, “save for legal fees. Nothing else will come from that legal adventure”.

“All Steve Ogolla is doing is what lawyers do best. Helping Chebukati spend that hefty retirement package he received from the taxpayer,” the Senator said.