ODM Takes Disciplinary Action On 28 MPs Over Finance Bill Vote 

The Orange Democratic Party ODM has announced that it will take action on 28 Members of Parliament who defied the Azimio coalition’s stand on the Finance Bill 2023.

In a statement on Thursday June 15, the Raila Odinga-led party stated that it had received complaints from Kenyans regarding the conduct of its MPs during Wednesday’s vote on the Finance Bill, 2023.

“The Party is in receipt of many complaints from its general membership regarding the conduct of its members of the National Assembly during yesterday’s vote on the Finance Bill, 2023.

“In line with the Party’s disciplinary rules, notices to show cause disciplinary action should not be taken have been issued to the members. They are expected to respond within the next 48 hours,” read the statement in part.

The ODM MPs who will face disciplinary action include those who voted Yes to the Finance Bill and those who were absent during the voting.

MPs who voted Yes include; Nairobi Women Rep Esther Passaris, Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Aden Mohamed (Wajir South) and Elisha Odhiambo (Gem).

Those who were absent during the voting process are; John Mbadi nominated MP, Said Buya Hiribae (Galole), Mohamed Abdikadir Hussein (Lagdera), Paul Ekwom Nabuin (Turkana North) and John Namoit Ariko (Turkana South).

Others include; Hamisi Kakuta Maimai (Kajiado East), Parashina Samuel Sakimba (Kajiado South), Titus Khamala Mukhawana (Lurambi), Johnson Naicca Manya (Mumias West), Peter Oscar Nabulindo (Matungu) and Nicholas Scott Tindi Mwale (Butere).

Christopher Aseka (Khwisero), Joseph Marro Oyula (Butula), Wilberforce Ojambo Oundo ( Funyula) and Gideon Ochanda Ogolla (Bondo) were also in the list.

The Azimio la Umoja had resolved to oppose the Finance Bill 2023 in totality over what they termed punitive taxes including the 1.5 percent Housing Fund.

