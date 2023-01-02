Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

ODM Tells Off Wiper Over Raila Stepping Down Demands 

By

Published

nwhhchsvurcvc2kv505f43fc4e74d2f

The Orange Democratic Party ODM has called out the Wiper party over its recent demands that Raila Odinga hands over the opposition leadership mantle to Kalonzo Musyoka. 

In a statement issued on January 2 by ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna,  the Raila-led party  is not ready for any talks regarding the 2027 General Elections.

“The political season just ended recently. We are a few months into the new tenure of the government of the day. It is too early to talk about the 2027 General Elections,” he said.

“The ODM party is now focused on how to fight for the needs of the Kenyan Citizens. ODM will for now not indulge in anything concerning the 2027 Presidential candidate.” He added. 

Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua had on Saturday December 31, asked former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to handover the opposition leadership to Kalonzo and endorse him ahead of 2027.

“We need enough time to popularize our candidate, visit as many parts of this country, and ensure that Kenyans begin to familiarize themselves with the idea of a Kalonzo presidency,” 

“I believe that Raila and the Nyanza backyard of ODM and other strongholds have benefitted from the selflessness of Kalonzo. It is only fair that they reciprocate that gesture this January.” Wambua said.

However according to former Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana Kalonzo should quit Azimio or retire from politics as Raila might again run in 2027.

” Raila Odinga is not about to retire. His troops will dig in. Even if he was to say SKM tosha, would Baba’s voters embrace Kalonzo? Minus careful planning, Kambas will only be liberated upon SKM’s political departure.” The former governor said on January 1. 

Raila and Kalonzo

Raila and Kalonzo

Raila in a recent interview stated that he is not yet ready to quit the political scene but would leave when the right time comes.

“When my time to retire from politics comes, I will peacefully exit the stage. There shouldn’t be any discussion about that. Our focus now should be reforming the politics of this country so that democracy may thrive,” Raila said.

Also Read: Kivutha Kibwana Advices Kalonzo to Retire From Politics, Says Raila Will Vie Again in 2027

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019