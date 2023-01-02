ODM Tells Off Wiper Over Raila Stepping Down Demands 

The Orange Democratic Party ODM has called out the Wiper party over its recent demands that Raila Odinga hands over the opposition leadership mantle to Kalonzo Musyoka.

In a statement issued on January 2 by ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, the Raila-led party is not ready for any talks regarding the 2027 General Elections.

“The political season just ended recently. We are a few months into the new tenure of the government of the day. It is too early to talk about the 2027 General Elections,” he said.

“The ODM party is now focused on how to fight for the needs of the Kenyan Citizens. ODM will for now not indulge in anything concerning the 2027 Presidential candidate.” He added.

Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua had on Saturday December 31, asked former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to handover the opposition leadership to Kalonzo and endorse him ahead of 2027.

“We need enough time to popularize our candidate, visit as many parts of this country, and ensure that Kenyans begin to familiarize themselves with the idea of a Kalonzo presidency,”

“I believe that Raila and the Nyanza backyard of ODM and other strongholds have benefitted from the selflessness of Kalonzo. It is only fair that they reciprocate that gesture this January.” Wambua said.

However according to former Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana Kalonzo should quit Azimio or retire from politics as Raila might again run in 2027.

” Raila Odinga is not about to retire. His troops will dig in. Even if he was to say SKM tosha, would Baba’s voters embrace Kalonzo? Minus careful planning, Kambas will only be liberated upon SKM’s political departure.” The former governor said on January 1.

Raila in a recent interview stated that he is not yet ready to quit the political scene but would leave when the right time comes.

“When my time to retire from politics comes, I will peacefully exit the stage. There shouldn’t be any discussion about that. Our focus now should be reforming the politics of this country so that democracy may thrive,” Raila said.

Also Read: Kivutha Kibwana Advices Kalonzo to Retire From Politics, Says Raila Will Vie Again in 2027