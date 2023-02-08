ODM Threatens To Discipline MPs Who Attended Ruto Meeting At State House

The Orange Democratic Party (ODM) has threatened to discipline eight Members of parliament who met President William Ruto at State House.

According to National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi, the Raila-led Azimio coalition will on Thursday hold a meeting that will be attended by party honchos.

“We are going to use that opportunity to take count of our troops as we gear up for the second session of the National Assembly. We must always try to find out how the troops are doing we want to see if they are still intact, and therefore it’s in order to take stock of the gains we have made and the possible losses we might have incurred since we went for the long recess,” Wandayi stated.

He noted that the meeting is a must attend for all Azimio allied legislators.

“We have made it very clear that we want every Azimio MP to attend, of course, there might be cases that are beyond our control, but we want everyone to attend, and we will treat every case on its merit. We can’t assume that all those not attending are rebelling,” he added.

However some of the ODM MPs who attended the Ruto meeting have dismissed claims that they are rebelling against their party leader Raila Odinga.

“We went to follow up on the meetings we had when President Ruto toured Nyanza, and he has assured us that the projects we discussed will be implemented,” said Bondo MP Gideon Ochanda.

Langata MP Phelix Odiwour on his part said that he was personally invited by President Ruto to attend the meeting.

“The President personally called me to attend the meeting at State House and I accepted the invitation.

“The agenda of the meeting was heavily development. We discussed projects that the President promised to implement when he visited Luo Nyanza last month,” said Jalango.

