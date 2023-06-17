ODM To Expel MPs Who Snubbed Finance Bill Voting – Sifuna 

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna now says that the Orange Democratic Party (ODM) will expel all Members of Parliaments who snubbed the Finance bill voting on Wednesday June 13.

Speaking in Bungoma on Friday, Sifuna revealed that the party has already sent expulsion letters to the MPs who were missing in action during the voting exercise.

“We don’t want cowards and those who can easily be compromised to vote for the bill, we have already handed expulsion letters to them,” Sifuna said.

The ODM Secretary General stated that the party will not accept any excuses from the targeted MPs.

Sifuna stated that the MPs’ primary responsibility is to remain firm in Parliament and defend citizens from any hardship imposed by the government.

The Nairobi senator at same time criticized Kenya Kwanza MPs for resisting the increase in county funding, saying that Ruto’s senators had rejected a Sh 407 billion grant to counties.

“Kenya Kwanza MPs are the ones who don’t want our counties to get the lion’s share because they voted No for counties to get Sh407 billion from the national treasury,” he said.

Sifuna’s remarks come after the ODM announced that it will take action on 28 Members of Parliament who defied the Azimio coalition’s stand on the Finance Bill 2023.

MPs who were absent during the voting process are; John Mbadi nominated MP, Said Buya Hiribae (Galole), Mohamed Abdikadir Hussein (Lagdera), Paul Ekwom Nabuin (Turkana North) and John Namoit Ariko (Turkana South).

Others include; Hamisi Kakuta Maimai (Kajiado East), Parashina Samuel Sakimba (Kajiado South), Titus Khamala Mukhawana (Lurambi), Johnson Naicca Manya (Mumias West), Peter Oscar Nabulindo (Matungu) and Nicholas Scott Tindi Mwale (Butere).

Christopher Aseka (Khwisero), Joseph Marro Oyula (Butula), Wilberforce Ojambo Oundo ( Funyula) and Gideon Ochanda Ogolla (Bondo) were also in the list.

