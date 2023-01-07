Connect with us

Politics

Okoth Obado speaks of Being Abandoned by Ruto

By

Published

Obado

Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado. Image Courtesy File.

Former Migori Governor Zachariah Okoth Obado has disputed claims that President William Rut has abandoned him months after he dumped the Azimio la Umoja coalition for Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Speaking on Friday, January 6 during an interview with Ramogi Tv, Obado revealed that he has been silent because he is focusing on his family business and managing his People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

He however stated that he is willing to join the government should President Ruto appoint him to any seat.

“If the President calls you, then you cannot say no. I am very much comfortable doing my activities. I do not want to say that I want to quit politics now. I just want to relax and build my party so that I can become a very big political party leader,” he stated.

Obado also asked the Nyanza region to back President Ruto after he clichéd power in 2022.

“I want all the leaders and Kenyans to support elected leaders. Once elections are over, we should really move very fast and embrace one another,” he stated.

This was the first time the former county boss has spoken since President William Ruto appointed his cabinet in September last year.

Having been among the leaders who defected from Azimio to Kenya Kwanza many people expected him to land either a CS or PS position in the Ruto government.

After missing out on the appointments reports emerged that the Head of State had sidelined him.

Okoth Obado served as the Migori Governor from 2013 to 2022.

Also Read: The Untold Story of Ida Odinga and Migori Governor Okoth Obado

