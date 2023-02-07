Old Tricks Cannot Stop President Ruto – Mutahi Ngunyi Tells Raila

Political Analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has weighed in on Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga’s demands for the resignation of President William Ruto.

In reference to Raila Odinga’s ‘Ruto Must Go’ calls on Sunday in Kibra, Ngunyi wondered where Raila wants Ruto to go.

“Ruto Must Go. Go where? go back to Statehouse in 2027? This is the only thing that Babaman can stop. And the question is this: Can he? The answer is: “…You cannot use an old map to find new lands..” Ngunyi opined.

Raila on Sunday listed reasons why he feels President William Ruto is not fit to be the President of Kenya.

“Kenyans deserve a regime elected through a fair and transparent process. We stand with the people of this nation in their quest for justice and democracy, and I will do everything in my power to ensure that their voices are heard and their rights are respected. Ruto Must GO!” Raila said.

The former Prime Minister also claimed that Ruto is trying to replace the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) with commissioners who could be swayed by the government.

“They were busy trying to pick up the food while the owners were asleep. What they did not realise is that the owners are wide awake and we are coming for you,” Raila stated.

Raila stated that the electoral commission should be chosen by both parties to ensure equality.

He asserted that the Azimio coalition had declined the government’s IEBC law and would not approve it until fairness was improved.

The ODM party leader stated that he would continue holding rallies, and that they would travel to Mavoko, Machakos, on Friday, February 10, before holding a rally in Busia on Sunday, February 12.

