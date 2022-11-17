Connect with us

Ole Kanchory Threatens to Reveal Names of Politicians Who Costed Raila Odinga the Presidency on August 9 

Raila Odinga’s chief agent in the August 9 elections Saitabao Ole Kanchory has threatened to reveal names of individuals that bungled Azimio la Umoja’s strategies.

In a statement posted on social media on Thursday November 17, the lawyer said that there were betrayals and deceptions which ‘killed’ the hopes of their supporters and Kenyans at large.

“Why baba is not the fifth… All you need to know about the betrayal, deception and intrigues that destroyed the hopes of a nation and broke the hearts of millions,” he wrote.

He went on to add that ” it is only the truth that will set us free, traitors will be exposed.” 

This is not the first time the lawyer has made sensational allegations about the August 9 general election.

Kanchory claimed in an interview with one of the local radio stations that some members of the Azimio la umoja camp disrupted the entire process and were to blame for the loss.

He said that there was uncertainty on the list of agents given by Azimio leaders to guard Odinga’s votes in polling locations around the country, causing the process to fail.

“We had so many interests in the selection of agents because of the nature of the coalition,” 

“At the last minute, we had different parties bringing in different lists of agents.” Kanchori said during the interview.

A number of Azimio leaders have in recent days come out to allege Raila Odinga was failed by the team he tasked to protect his votes at the Bomas of Kenya.

Lawyer Donald Kipkorir recently stated that the former Prime Minister had an incompetent team that costed him the presidency. 

 “Raila Odinga was let down and betrayed by the people closest to him and those who ran Azimio Secretariat. They lied to him they had everything under control. They lied all agents were in place and paid,” Kipkorir said in a tweet. 

