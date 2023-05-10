Connect with us

Politics

Ole Sapit Goes After President Ruto Over State Appointments

By

Published

20230510 185613

Anglican Church Of Kenya Archbishop Joseph Ole Sapit has castigated President William Ruto over tribalism in state appointments. 

Adressing the media on Wednesday May 10, Sapit said such appointments show a lack of accountability in government agencies.

“There is glaring tribalism and cronyism, particularly about public appointments. There is an apparent lack of accountability and transparency in our institutions. This is not acceptable,” Ole Sapit said.

He observed that President Ruto risks alienating and losing other communities’ support by focusing on one or two tribes when it comes to public appointments.

“Let all institutions and government agencies be impartial and efficient, and not simply beholden to political influence, but serve all Kenyans with impartiality.”

He also accused the government of slackening its anti-corruption efforts saying that mismanagement of public resources had become the norm.

“Political tensions feed off poor governance, and no number of talks will create harmony if the government fails the accountability test. We see that the government is walking the slippery path by slackening in the fight against corruption,” Sapit said.

He added,”To our dismay, impunity in the management of public resources and public affairs is becoming the order of the day.”

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila in February chastised President Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua for handing out public posts to their tribemates.  

He expressed concern that the one-sided appointment might easily divide the country into tribal cocoons that are ineffective.

“We have seen Mr Ruto and his deputy handing their respective communities more than five cabinet slots each while others have none and yet they claim to be uniting the country,’’ Raila stated.

Also Read: UDA NEC Member Accuses President Ruto Of Changing Since Getting Power

